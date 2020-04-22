BET Honours Masaka Kids Africana for Their ‘Toosie Slide Challenge’

The Masaka Kids Africana are getting all the attention they deserve.

The youngsters got a special recognition from Black Entertainment Television (BET) for their ‘Toose Slide’ video that went viral.

Recall that Drake released a new single called the ‘Toosie Slide’ which triggered a major challenge that is sweeping through social media. And the Masaka Kids Africana jumped on the challenge and three days ago, they released their video that BET has credited to be the best among the thousands of fans that have participated.

Recorded in the ghettos of Uganda, the Masaka Kids are seen dancing bare footed to Drake’s song.

“This is officially the best Toosie Slide!” BET posted.

Check them out below: