BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards has come and gone.
Some of the winners last night include Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Drake, Roddy Ricch, Future, Pop Smoke, Burna Boy, and more. Snoop Dogg presented Master P this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award.
Check out the full list of winners:
Best Hip Hop Video
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
I Am Hip Hop Award
Master P
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Megan Thee Stallion
Song of the Year
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Pop Smoke
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Collaboration
Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”
Best Duo or Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
Best Live Performer
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
Rapsody
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
DJ of the Year
D-Nice
Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Hustler of the Year
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Platform
The Joe Budden Podcast
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”
Impact Track
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Best International Flow
Stormzy