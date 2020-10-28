BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards has come and gone.

Some of the winners last night include Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Drake, Roddy Ricch, Future, Pop Smoke, Burna Boy, and more. Snoop Dogg presented Master P this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award.

Check out the full list of winners:

 

Best Hip Hop Video

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

 

I Am Hip Hop Award

Master P

 

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Song of the Year

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

 

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Pop Smoke

 

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

 

Best Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”

 

Best Duo or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

 

Best Live Performer

Travis Scott

 

Lyricist of the Year

Rapsody

 

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

 

DJ of the Year

D-Nice

 

Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

 

Hustler of the Year

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Best Hip Hop Platform

The Joe Budden Podcast

 

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”

 

Impact Track

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

 

Best International Flow

Stormzy

