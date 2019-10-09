BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Yesterday, BET finally revealed the full list of winners of this year’s Hip-Hop Awards held over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

And some of the stars who bagged awards include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and J. Cole.

View the winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B – “Money” – WINNER

City Girls featuring Cardi B – “Twerk”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill featuring Drake – “Going Bad”

Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby and Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – WINNER

Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Hot Ticket Performer:

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

The Carters

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year:

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole – WINNER

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott – WINNER

DJ of the Year:

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard – WINNER

Producer of the Year:

DJ Khaled – WINNER

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

MVP of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle – WINNER

Single of the Year:

“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – WINNER

“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake)

“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Album of the Year:

Travis Scott – Astroworld – WINNER

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, the Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Best New Hip Hop Artist:

Blueface

DaBaby – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Hustler of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z – WINNER

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style):

Cardi B – WINNER

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

dRAY KICKZ

Travis Scott

Best Mixtape:

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever – WINNER

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:

21 Savage – “Wish Wish” (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset featuring Cardi B)

Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls featuring Cardi B)

J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) – WINNER

Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake featuring Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)

Impact Track:

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – “Higher”

J. Cole – “Middle Child” – WINNER

Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”

Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates – “I Am Who They Say I Am”

Best International Flow:

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (UK)

Kalash (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Tory Lanez (Canada)

Sarkodie (Ghana) – WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App:

All Hip-Hop

Complex – WINNER

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL