BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Yesterday, BET finally revealed the full list of winners of this year’s Hip-Hop Awards held over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.
And some of the stars who bagged awards include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and J. Cole.
View the winners below.
Best Hip-Hop Video:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”
Cardi B – “Money” – WINNER
City Girls featuring Cardi B – “Twerk”
DaBaby – “Suge”
Meek Mill featuring Drake – “Going Bad”
Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Baby and Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – WINNER
Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Hot Ticket Performer:
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
The Carters
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year:
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole – WINNER
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott – WINNER
DJ of the Year:
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard – WINNER
Producer of the Year:
DJ Khaled – WINNER
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
MVP of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle – WINNER
Single of the Year:
“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) – WINNER
“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake)
“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Album of the Year:
Travis Scott – Astroworld – WINNER
Meek Mill – Championships
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd
Tyler, the Creator – Igor
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Best New Hip Hop Artist:
Blueface
DaBaby – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Hustler of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z – WINNER
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style):
Cardi B – WINNER
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
dRAY KICKZ
Travis Scott
Best Mixtape:
Jack Harlow – Loose
Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever – WINNER
Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:
21 Savage – “Wish Wish” (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset featuring Cardi B)
Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls featuring Cardi B)
J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) – WINNER
Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake featuring Rick Ross)
Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)
Impact Track:
21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – “Higher”
J. Cole – “Middle Child” – WINNER
Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”
Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates – “I Am Who They Say I Am”
Best International Flow:
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (UK)
Kalash (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Tory Lanez (Canada)
Sarkodie (Ghana) – WINNER
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App:
All Hip-Hop
Complex – WINNER
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL