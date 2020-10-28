BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy & Chris Martin Perform ‘Monsters You Made’

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy & Chris Martin Perform ‘Monsters You Made’

Burna Boy stunned the audience last night at the 2020 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards, where he performed “Monsters You Made”, which gave a nod to Nigerians who are protesting police brutality and bad governance.

The performance featured Chris Martin.

At the end of the video, Burna called out the names of young Nigerians who reportedly were killed by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Watch below:

Related Posts

Davido Speaks About Selling Out the O2 Arena in 2019: “We Made a Statement”

October 28, 2020

City Girls Perform “Pussy Talk” and “Jobs” at BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

October 28, 2020

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

October 28, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply