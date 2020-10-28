BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy & Chris Martin Perform ‘Monsters You Made’

Burna Boy stunned the audience last night at the 2020 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards, where he performed “Monsters You Made”, which gave a nod to Nigerians who are protesting police brutality and bad governance.

The performance featured Chris Martin.

At the end of the video, Burna called out the names of young Nigerians who reportedly were killed by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Watch below:

