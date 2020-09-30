DaBaby Dominates the BET 2020 Hip Hop Awards Nomination List

BET announced the nominees for its 2020 Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, September 29 and DaBaby dominated the list with 12 nominations.

He is closely followed by “Rockstar” collaborator, Roddy Ricch who nabbed 11 nominations ahead of Drake and Megan Thee Stallion who both secured eight nods.

Other notable nominees include Future who grabbed six nominations and Lil Baby who was acknowledged in four categories.

This year’s edition which makes it the 15th BET Hip Hop Awards is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.

See the full nomination list below.

Hip-hop artist of the year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best hip-hop video

DaBaby, “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake, “Toosie Slide”

Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Song of the year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip-hop album of the year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

DaBaby, Kirk

Future, High Off Life

Lil Baby, My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Best duo or group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best new hip-hop artist

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best live performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Video director of the year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ of the year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer of the year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best hip-hop platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: best featured verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Best international flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)

