‘Best United Keeper Ever’ – De Gea Hailed after Wembley Masterclass

David de Gea’s incredible display at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday led Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to claim the Spaniard might be the club’s best keeper ever.

The Spaniard made 11 saves in the second half at Wembley as United clung on to Marcus Rashford’s first-half strike to win 1-0 – United’s sixth win in six matches since Solskjaer took over following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

For much of the second half it was De Gea versus Tottenham as he made incredible stops to deny Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Fernando Llorente – many with his legs.

No other Premier League keeper has made as many saves in 90 minutes as De Gea managed in 45 at Wembley and Solskjaer, who played in United teams with Danish great Peter Schmeichel and Dutchman Edwin van der Sar between the posts, tipped the 28-year-old to surpass both.

“We’ve had some great keepers at this club and I think he’s challenging both Edwin and Peter for the No 1 spot historically,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We had a good back four and David in behind them was unbelievable. You are allowed to have a good goalkeeper.

“I’ve played with a few fantastic goalkeepers. We have a tradition of having them and he has grown and grown. He deserves that man of the match today.”

Speaking on his man-of-the-match display, De Gea said: “I was feeling very well with the first two saves, it was a great game.

“I don’t even remember some of the saves.”