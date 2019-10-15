Bernardine Evaristo and Margaret Atwood Jointly Win the 2019 Booker Prize

Congratulations to Bernadine Evaristo and Margaret Atwood!

The Canadian and British authors on Monday were announced joint winners after the judging panel couldn’t choose between Atwood’s dystopian thriller The Testaments and Evaristo’s kaleidoscope of black women’s stories, Girl, Woman, Other.

“Our consensus was that it was our decision to flout the rules,” Chairman Peter Florence said, per THR. “I think laws are inviolable and rules are adaptable to the circumstance.”

And this means Atwood and Evaristo will split the 50,000 pounds Booker Prize purse.

Atwood, 79, is the oldest-ever Booker winner. And Evaristo, 60, who is of Anglo-Nigerian heritage, is the first black woman to earn the trophy.

This year’s shortlist included Elif Shafak’s Istanbul-set 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World; Lucy Ellmann’s stream-of-consciousness novel Ducks, Newburyport; Salman Rushdie’s modern-day Don Quixote story, Quichotte; and An Orchestra of Minorities, a saga of love and exile by Nigeria’s Chigozie Obioma.