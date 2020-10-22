‘Remove Military from the Roads So I Can Go Bury My Child’, Bereaved Ada Ameh to Government

Ada Ameh has sent a plea message to the Nigerian government to please take the military off the roads and remove the imposed curfew imposed in Lagos State.

The actress who lost her only child, Ladi, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 20 after an unsuccessful surgery in an Abuja hospital, took to her Instagram page with tears in her eyes, requesting that the government of the day do the needful.

Ada Ameh who is stuck in Lagos, revealed that if the restriction to movement is not lifted, she would be forced to strip down and walk naked all the way to the airport with her own placard in order to board a flight.

In her tearful, state, the ‘The Johnsons’ star did not fail to curse the government for its ‘wickedness”.

