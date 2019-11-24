Benzema, Hazard star as Real impress

Karim Benzema scored his sixth goal in five games to help Real Madrid beat high-flying Real Sociedad 3-1 on Saturday.

With unsettled Welshman Gareth Bale named among the substitutes, Benzema delivered again, equalising after a Sergio Ramos mistake allowed Willian Jose to give Real Sociedad the lead after just 110 seconds.

Fede Valverde and Luka Modric completed the victory in the second half in an impressive display from Zinedine Zidane’s men that saw summer signing Eden Hazard pulling the strings.

Bale came on as a substitute to a screech of whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu following his controversial outing with Wales last week, when he celebrated victory behind a flag that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Only Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski have more goals than Benzema’s 25 in the top five European leagues in 2019 and his latest strike means he has 12 for his club this season, twice as many as Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus.

After Barca’s 2-1 win earlier in the afternoon over bottom-club Leganes, which required a late winner from Arturo Vidal, Madrid’s victory keeps them level on points with the Catalans, with next month’s Clasico at Camp Nou fast-approaching.

Atletico Madrid lost ground at the top. They were held to a 1-1 draw away at Granada and now sit three points behind the leading pair, having played one game more.