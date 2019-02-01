Benzema Brace Sends Real to Copa del Rey Semis

Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday by scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Girona.

The French man continued his brilliant burst of form at the Montilivi, having also scored in the first leg too, a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for Girona but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Marcos Llorente drove in for a 7-3 win on aggregate.

Madrid join Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia in the draw for the last four on Friday.

Barca, who are chasing a record fifth cup success in a row, will be the ones to avoid but Santiago Solari’s team are gaining momentum, having won six out of their last seven games, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner.