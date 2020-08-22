Benue lawmaker, partner arrested for robbery, abduction

The lawmaker representing Katsina Alla West State Constituency in Benue State House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidyeh, has been remanded by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court.

In a ruling Friday, Agbidyeh who was arrested last week, was remanded alongside one Denen Zuamo of Katsina Alla town for a similar offense.

The Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM with other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-ala – Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

He said during Police investigation, Hon. Agbidye, a member of the All Progressives Congress, and Mr. Zuamo of Katsina-Ala township were arrested with the said vehicle which had been re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi, Benue State.

Mr. Ogbobe said the further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo, and others now at large who belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ conspired and snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

According to the prosecutor, the offense contravened section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms(Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.

The trial Magistrate, Isaac Ajim ordered that the duo of Agbidyeh and Zuamo be remanded at the Federal Correctional Center, Makurdi, and adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

