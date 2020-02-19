Benny Afroe Headed To The US: Catch All the Details

Vth Season is super proud to announce that Benny Afroe has been invited to showcase at the 33rd annual South by Southwest Conference and Festivals @SXSW in Dallas, United States!

SXSW is the BIGGEST annual coming-together of film, media, music festivals and conferences globally; happening from 10 March to 22 March in Austin, Texas, United States. Benny Afroe has been hand selected from over 8000 submissions. Over 75 000 people have registered for SXSW and Benny Afroe will showcase to global music industry professionals and media!

Benny Afroe ‘s earlier single Hello Baby! charted on iTunes in the USA and his recent release , a nostalgic co-vibe This Feeling featuring Ami Faku has seen Benny Afroe gaining traction on key radio stations across South Africa.

@Bennyafroe & @vthseason have a musical story to share and our audience has just gone global!

Read more from US publication @Stereogum and @Hypemagazine (SA)