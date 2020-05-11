Ben Stiller Loses Comedian Father, Jerry Stiller at 92

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Ben Stiller Loses Comedian Father, Jerry Stiller at 92

Veteran comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92 from natural causes. Ben Stiller, his actor son tweeted the demise of his father on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The comedian came to prominence alongside his wife, Anne Meara, with whom he formed a popular comedy act.

Jerry Stiller, born in 1927  is best known for playing George Costanza’s father Frank in Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner in King Of Queens.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather,  and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” his son, Ben Stiller wrote.

Tributes have been pouring in following the announcement today.

Jerry Stiller met his wife Anne Meara in 1953. They got married in 1954 and often teamed up for improv sketches, performing in Las Vegas nightclubs and on The Ed Sullivan Show and other TV programmes.

The couple usually played squabbling spouses; Mary Elizabeth Doyle and Hershey Horowitz, playing upon their Irish Catholic and Jewish cultures. Meara died in 2015.

Jerry also wrote an autobiography, “Married to Laughter,” about his 50-plus year marriage to soul mate and comedic cohort.

, , ,

Related Posts

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Tells Why She’s Delayed Getting American Citizenship

May 11, 2020

Dencia Brags About Making $1M When She Was in “Early 20’s” & More “Facts”

May 11, 2020

Jidenna Surprises Fans With a Photo of His Mother, Tama Mobisson

May 11, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *