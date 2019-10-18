Ben Affleck to Star in ‘Falling to Earth’ Drama

THR is reporting that Ben Affleck will be starring in Bron Studios’ tornado drama based on Kate Southwood’s novel Falling to Earth, with Hillary Seitz on board to adapt.

Per the outlet, here’s the synopsis of the book:

Published in March 2013 by Europa Editions, is set in the small town of Marah, Illinois, starting with a day, March 18, 1925, that begins like any other. It doesn’t end like the rest, however, due to sudden tragedy when Marah is hit by the worst tornado in U.S. history, leaving the entire community leveled. Hundreds are dead, injured or homeless and all structures and homes are destroyed with one exception — Paul Graves and his family — who end the day with everything they had at the beginning, their home, business and children. The story then follows the Graves family in the days and months that follow as they come to terms with their fate and the stark contrast of their neighbors. Per the debut novel’s description, “They watch helplessly as Marah tries to resurrect itself from the ruins and as their friends and neighbors begin to wonder, then resent, how one family, and only one, could be exempt from terrible misfortune. As the town begins to recover, the family miscalculates the growing hostility around them with tragic results.” Falling to Earth debuted to great acclaim and reviews from outlets like The New York Times, which described the work as “absolutely gorgeous,” adding, “Southwood’s beautifully constructed novel, so psychologically acute, is a meditation on loss in every sense.” The author followed it up with 2017’s Evensong: A Novel.

Now, the film adaptation will be produced by Bron Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert, along with Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films. An rumours making rounds claim that Affleck would direct Falling to Earth.

We can’t wait!