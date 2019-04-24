Ben Affleck to Star and Direct True-Life World War II Story ‘Ghost Army’

THR has confirmed that Ben Affleck will be starring in, and also, directing Universal Pictures’s true-life world war II story, “Ghost Army.”

According to the media house, the project that is based on the book The Ghost Army of World War II, written by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles. The latest version of the script was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

And, per THR, it tells:

“The story of a “squadron of American soldiers who were picked for their creativity and ingenuity and then fashioned into the ultimate smoke-and-mirrors trick. The soldiers used blow-up tanks, fake radio transmissions and noise machines to deceive the German forces, making them believe that, among other things, armies were in certain positions where, in actuality, no armies were even close. The squad is credited in saving countless lives with their ruses.”

Affleck will produce for his Pearl Street Films alongside Andrew Lazar (American Sniper, Get Smart), who will produce for his Mad Chance Productions. Pearl Street Films’ Madison Ainley will executive produce.

We can’t wait.