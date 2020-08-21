Ben Affleck to Make a Final Return to His Batman Character

Looks like Ben Affleck will yet again don his cape and cowl as he is set to return to his Batman character one last time.
The actor who played the DC comics superhero, will reprise his role in the upcoming ‘The Flash Movie’  by filmmaker Andy Muschietti.
The 2022 flick is set to star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, who last appeared opposite Affleck in 2017’s Justice Leauge.
Speaking on casting Affleck to reprise the role of Batman once again, Muschietti told Vanity Fair that,
“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before”.
“It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in,” he added.
Ben Affleck retired from his role as Batman
 after the 2017 DC movie,  ‘Justice League’, in a very public split, noting that writing, acting and directing Batman put a lot of pressure on his personal life.
Robert Pattinson had taken over from Ben and will play the character of the billionaire vigilante in new installments of the Batman movie.
