“Justice League was unfortunately touched by some personal tragedy — a death in (director) Zack’s [Synder] family. And like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes you seem to be having one problem after another,” Affleck said.

Circling back, Affleck said he “really loved” Batman v Superman, but after Justice League, he was done.

“I had my fill of that,” he tells GQ. “They said, ‘Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?’ And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it’s their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on.”

Justice League was not received well by fans or critics and was considered a box office bomb, and for months Affleck’s continued involvement in Batman was in question, until he confirmed in January 2019 that he was indeed retiring the role.

