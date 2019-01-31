Ben Affleck Hands Over “The Batman” Suit to a Younger Bruce Wayne

ukamaka

Ben Affleck has handed over the Batman suit to the younger generation.

Deadline exclusively reports that Warner Bros. will be releasing the new Batman for June  25, 2021, which will be written and directed by Matt Reeves. And also, Ben Affleck, will not be donning the Dark Knight’s tights after playing the Caped Crusader in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, and that’s because this movie will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.

The media house further adds that Affleck is too busy at this time; he reportedly is starring in and producing the feature adaptation of Kate Alice Marshall‘s novel I Am Still Alive, which Universal won in a competitive bidding scenario.

Also, he is also starring in the Warner Bros.’ Gavin O’Connor drama Torrance. 

Meanwhile, it is unclear who will play the Batman in the new film.

