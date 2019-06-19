Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg Following Nude Photo Scandal

Bella Thorne has called out Whoopi Goldberg after The View host criticised her for keeping nudes on her phone.

Recall that Thorne was forced to release her own nude photos on Twitter after a hacker attempted to blackmail her with the images. Thorne shared the photos along with messages from the failed extortionist, explaining that she shared the photos to snatch the power back from a man who was trying to harm her.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m fucking sick of it,” wrote Thorne. “I’m putting this out because it’s my decision. Now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me. I can sleep better knowing I took my power back. You can’t control my life, you never will.”

In her criticism, Goldberg said that people, particularly those that are famous, who have nudes on their phone are asking for trouble. “Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019, that this is an issue, I’m sorry, you don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said on the show.

And Thorne was not pleased with this.

“Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that,” Thorne said on her Instagram Story.