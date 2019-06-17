Bella Thorne Releases Her Own Nudes to Thwart Blackmailer

Bella Thorne has gone ahead and released the images her blackmailer appeared to be holding over her head.

The actress posted the topless pics to her Twitter account, alongside the screenshots of texts with the photos in them, explaining that she was “putting this out because it’s my decision.”

She also added that the hacker sent her multiple naked photos of other celebrities.

In a statement that she put up on the account, Thorne says that she had been threatened with her “own nudes” for a day, adding that “I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.” She said that broadcasting the pictures out was her effort to take back power.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m fucking sick of it,” she wrote. “I’m putting this out because it’s my decision. Now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me. I can sleep better knowing I took my power back. You can’t control my life, you never will.

“(…) F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

At the end of her note, in which she revealed that she had been crying instead of celebrating her upcoming book release for The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, Thorne also claimed to have contacted the FBI about the hack and the apparent extortion attempt.