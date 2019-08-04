Belinda Effah Slams Tekno Over Video of Dancing Strippers: “Lekki is Not a Red Light District’

Belinda Effah has taken on her Instagram to join those who are calling on the government to take action against everyone behind the viral video of strippers spotted in Lekki over the weekend.
In case you missed it: the transparent truck was seen around Lekki Toll Gate hauling semi-nude girls dancing around a pole, and this quickly stirred heated reactions, prompting the Lagos State Government to suspend the license of Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, which reportedly owns the truck. However, Punch reports that the company has denied ownership of the truck, claiming that it sold it off to a buyer in 2018.
In her post, Belinda Effah chastised all those behind the explicit video shoot, noting that the area is always patrolled by children who may be traumatised by such explicit display.
“This Is PG 18 so it should be in the confines of their business center not to the general public because our children are at risk of seeing this. I am so pained. What happened to our Traditional Morals, we can never be more foreign than foreigners, please. We are still Nigerians at heart, at least some of us are,” she wrote.
And she said a lot more. See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
#Dear Nigerian Government Are We Going To Mortgage Our Children’s Future To Such Shameful Act as Satisfaction Of Some Men Libido at the expense of What? These men Know where to Go if they have such needs . Our Children Can’t Be Exposed To Such Insanity and It Doesn’t Matter If It Happened At Night Time . Lekki Toll Gate Is Not Red Light District . Please let’s Apply Some Morals and Decorum and Call a Spade a Spade . What ever Company Responsible For This Should Be Cautioned or Called To Order Accordingly. Their Business is not Everyone’s Business and should Have Restrictions. The Government Should Have Restrictions On Indecent Exposure. This Is PG 18 so it should be in the confines of their business center not to the general public because our children are are risk of seeing this. I am so pained . What happened to our Traditional Morals , we can never be more foreign than the foreigners please. We are still Nigerians at heart , at least some of us are . Thank you