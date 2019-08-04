Belinda Effah Slams Tekno Over Video of Dancing Strippers: “Lekki is Not a Red Light District’

Belinda Effah has taken on her Instagram to join those who are calling on the government to take action against everyone behind the viral video of strippers spotted in Lekki over the weekend.

In case you missed it: the transparent truck was seen around Lekki Toll Gate hauling semi-nude girls dancing around a pole, and this quickly stirred heated reactions, prompting the Lagos State Government to suspend the license of Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, which reportedly owns the truck. However, Punch reports that the company has denied ownership of the truck, claiming that it sold it off to a buyer in 2018.

In her post, Belinda Effah chastised all those behind the explicit video shoot, noting that the area is always patrolled by children who may be traumatised by such explicit display.

“This Is PG 18 so it should be in the confines of their business center not to the general public because our children are at risk of seeing this. I am so pained. What happened to our Traditional Morals, we can never be more foreign than foreigners, please. We are still Nigerians at heart, at least some of us are,” she wrote.

And she said a lot more. See her post below: