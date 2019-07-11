‘Being Quiet doesn’t mean I’m Silent’ – Adeboye hits back at Protesters

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says the fact that he is quiet does not mean he is silent on topical national issues.

The respected cleric said there are different ways of responding to issues affecting the country, explaining that during major programmes of the church, he leads his congregation to pray over the problems confronting the nation.

He added that he is committed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) who are mandated to speak on issues affecting the church and the nation.

Adeboye was reacting to a protest at the Redemption Camp on Monday led by Charles Oputa, (Charly Boy), Eedris Abdulkareem, among others accusing him of being silent on killings across the country.

In a statement Wednesday, Olaitan Olubiyi, public relations officer of the church, said it is incorrect to say Adeboye had not shown enough interest in the affairs of the nation.

“The aforementioned Christian bodies had spoken on the issues of kidnapping, killing of Christians, herdsmen attacks and general insecurity in Nigeria and his position and that of the RCCG was not different from their expressed views,” he said.

“Adeboye who said that, to be quiet does not mean that you are silent, disclosed that he had made his views on the issues known to all the relevant authorities. He declared that very soon, Nigerians shall see that God answers prayers. He enjoined all to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“The RCCG leader had always called the congregation to prayers against kidnapping, bloodshed and general insecurity at the monthly all-night Holy Ghost Service held at the Redemption Camp.

“Pastor Adeboye led the congregation in supplication for God’s mercy on Nigeria after speaking on the negative consequences of bloodshed and inhumanity.”