Beenie Man Verzuz Bounty Killer on Instagram Live Was Lit!

Last night, the verzuz battle between reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer on Instagram Live was the party everyone has been waiting for.

This the first time the Jamaican stars would compete physically and in the same space, as the previous Verzuz battles were all virtual. And as expected, they came ready, both wearing coordinated outfits, and armed with their own DJs and dancers.

“This is how we represent the culture … At the end of the day, it’s a musical sport,” Bounty Killer said at the end of the two-hour livestream as he and Beenie Man sang Bob Marley’s “One Love.”

CNN notes that more than 450,000 people tuned in, including Barbadian singer Rihanna and Usain Bolt.

At a point in the battle, the police showed up to impose the country’s ongoing curfew, but then singers refused to stop. LOL.

See snippets from their battle:

