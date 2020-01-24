Beef alert! ‘I’ve lost respect for You’ – Yung6ix blasts MI

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix, appears to have triggered a new rap beef after accusing M.I Abaga of not supporting him career wise.

Taking to his social media pages, Yung6ix claims the veteran rapper didn’t promote ‘Grammy Money’ a record the duo worked on, since 2007, on social media.

The Edo-born emcee further claimed that on the day of the video shoot M.I was absent.

The rapper who seems to have felt bad over M.I’s action then said, he has lost every respect he has for the veteran rapper.

Well, he may be alone in his line of thoughts as many fans who commented failed to agree with his reasoning.

The consensus was that having helped him burst to fame, it isn’t MI’s job to carry him all the way.

See the screenshot of the tweets below: