Beckham Speaks Yoruba in Campaign to End Malaria

Former England captain, David Beckham, speaks the Yoruba language in a recorded appeal to end malaria.

In the 55-second Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live campaign video, Beckham begins in English saying: “Malaria isn’t just any disease. It’s the deadliest disease there’s ever been.”

The former Manchester United winger is then made to appear to be talking in sync with the voices of men and women from around the world – including malaria survivors and doctors fighting the disease.

Representing parts of the world affected by malaria in both the past and present, Beckham, through AI video synthesis technology, given the voices of eight persons who spoke in Spanish, Kinyarwanda, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Kiswahili and Yoruba.

Ending the video in English, Beckham says: “Speak up and say ‘malaria must die’. One voice can be powerful, but all of our voices together? Then they will have to listen.”

The 43-year-old father-of-four is a founding member of the Malaria No More UK Leadership Council.

He said: “I have been working with Malaria No More UK for over 10 years and to be a part of this campaign and to help share some of the real stories behind malaria is really important to me.

“Dr Elvis Eze, who was with us on set, has suffered from malaria many times and, as a doctor, he has seen how dangerous this disease can be.

“For me, it was so important to learn how he is using his experiences to raise awareness of malaria with young people in the UK and abroad.”