Beckham Banned from Driving, Fined £750

Former England captain, David Beckham, has been slammed with six months driving ban and also ordered to pay £750 fine for using his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted to using his mobile phone while driving his Bentley through Great Portland Street in central London on 21 November last year.

Following the infraction, Beckham, 43, received six points on his licence, disqualifying him from driving.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where judgment was passed.

In September, the ex-footbller was accused of “shirking his responsibility” as a role model when he avoided prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Beckham accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in west London in January last year.

District Judge Catherine Moore fined him £750 and he would also pay prosecution cost of £100.

But his lawyer Nick Freeman – popularly referred to as Mr Loophole – successfully fought to prevent action being taken because a speeding notice arrived one day late.