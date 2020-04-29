Beauty Therapist Judith Omonua Reportedly Dies Due to Surgery Delay

Judith Omonua is reportedly dead.

According to her sister who took to the businesswoman’s Instagram to share the news, Omonua–who is the founder of Ghunu Effect–died on April 27 following complications resulting from the fact that her troubled heart.

She was supposed to travel abroad for a heart pacemaker surgery, but this was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which crippled economies and caused countries to shut down their borders.

She was 24.

See her sister’s long statement shared on their official handle:

