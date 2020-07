Alex Asogwa of Big Brother Naija fame believes that beauty should never be about only looks.

The former reality TV star shared this on her Instagram story, stating that physical looks should only be the topping on a nice personality.

She went on to reveal that there are physically good looking people who have body odour, ugly hearts, mouth odour, criminal minds, etc.hence her assertion that physical beauty should only be an accompaniment to an even greater personality.

