Beauty Blogger Ronke Raji Dragged for Filth Over Insensitive #EndSARS Post

Ronke Raji is losing a lot of followers on her Instagram and Twitter, and people are also unsubscribing to her YouTube page. This is all thanks to her insensitive post about the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The drama started when the beauty blogger took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing beside a bicycle, and she talked about herself and her image, before adding the #EndSARS protest as a footnote, like an afterthought.

Ronke Raji’s post on Ending SARS (keep reading you’ll get there 🤣) Nice picture. A1 for Effort. pic.twitter.com/dB6XmgMzQA — Mofiyinfoluwa 🎀 (@msfizzy) October 10, 2020

Many Nigerians had a problem with this and called her out, and she clapped back, even accused them of being envious of her success.

Ronke Raji has lost it pic.twitter.com/5HIv97uH1e — blueberriessuck (@amarachio_) October 11, 2020

Which was why Nigerians began to drag her for filth on Twitter, with many unfollowing her: her Instagram, which had over 23, 900 followers, now stands at 22, 000. Also, her YouTube went down from a little over 200,000 subscribers, to 198, 000.

Reacting to the backlash, she tweeted this:

In addressing large matters especially ones concerning brutality you have to monitor how you com caress ESPECIALLY because it’s a sensitive topic. I’m not going to post because everyone is posting but I’ll fight more to figure out real change. Don’t think posting is all. — Ronke Raji (@ronkerajii) October 11, 2020

If yall have this much time to much time to spread toxicity & hate in 2020 you better have strength to face our real enemy. Can’t be anymore confused that you think I should be more viral than the people in our Government embezzling money creating no jobs & SARS taking our lives — Ronke Raji (@ronkerajii) October 11, 2020

