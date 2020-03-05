Beaumelle named as Cote d’Ivoire new coach

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Beaumelle named as Cote d’Ivoire new coach

Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle has been appointed as the new coach of Cote d’Ivoire.

The 41-year-old replaces Ibrahim Kamara, who left the post by mutual consent in February.

It is a return to Cote d’Ivoire for Beaumelle, as he was assistant to his compatriot Herve Renard when the Elephants won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has worked extensively with Renard and was his assistant when Zambia won the title three years earlier, in 2012.

Before moving to join Renard with the Elephants he was head coach of Chipolopolo for nine months.

He continued to work with Renard after Cote d’Ivoire at French club Lille and the Moroccan national team.

,

Related Posts

Tyson Fury has ‘just two fights left’

March 5, 2020

FA Cup: City, Leicester advance; Spurs knocked out

March 5, 2020

Afcon 2021: Rohr invites 24 for Sierra Leone cracker

March 4, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *