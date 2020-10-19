“Be Your Brother’s Keeper of You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on “Be Your Brother’s Keeper of You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets:

Related Posts

Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blocks Toyin Abraham on Twitter for Requesting Release do #EndSARS Protesters Arrested in Egypt

October 19, 2020

BBN’s Trikytee Debunks News He Requested N500k to Join #EndSARS Protest

October 19, 2020

Adele Reveals She’ll be Hosting SNL and is Terrified: “Bloody Hell!”

October 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply