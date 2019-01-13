‘Be Honourable Enough to Accept Defeat’ – Tambuwal to Buhari

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be honourable enough to accept defeat and stop intimidating the judiciary.

The governor passed the message during a campaign rally of the PDP at Bodinga town in Bodinga local government area of the state, where he called on the President to take a leaf from his predecessor and desist from doing anything that would jeopardize democracy.

He, however, warned the President against removing the Chief Justice of the Federation, a move that would ‘spell doom’ for the country’s democracy.

“I hope what I am hearing is not true but if it turned out to be true, he should be given fair hearing without any political undertone,” he urged.

The governor also appealed to the President to assent the new electoral act submitted to him by the Legislature.

In his remarks, former deputy Governor of the state, Mukhtari Shagari, described APC as a dangerous tablet that could not cure our problems, urging the people of the state to avoid it.