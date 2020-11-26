‘Be careful of misinformation about Gowon’ – Adesina warns

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of Africa Development Bank, AfDB, has described former Head of States, General Yakubu Gowon, as an honourable man.

In a post he shared on his official Twitter handle, Adesina enjoined the public to be careful of misinformation about Gowon.

He said, “Be careful of misinformation! H.E. General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, is a man of great honour, decency, honesty, amazing simplicity, humility and integrity. I know him. A great and admirable elder statesman of Nigeria. His honesty and integrity are impeccable.”

His admonishing comes days after a member of the UK parliament alleged that Gowon took with him half of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, when he moved to London.

The parliamentarian said this during a debate by the UK parliament on the #EndSARS protests which rocked Nigeria last month.

