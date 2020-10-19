BBN’s Trikytee Debunks News He Requested N500k to Join #EndSARS Protest

BBNaija’s Trikytee has responded to news making the rounds that he requested money to lend his voice to the #EndSARS protest.

A Twitter user @Glorybaee had tweeted that the reality TV star requested the money from youths of Bayelsa State, where he hails from, to join the protest there.

Reacting to the viral news, Trikytee took to the micro blogging app to state that despite warnings from his management to tone down his involvement in the ongoing #EndSARS protest, he has been protesting online and offline and has joined the Lekki protest numerous times to lend his voice.

He went further to note that he is invested in the new Nigeria everyone is clamouring for so why would he short-change himself by requesting money to lend his voice to a laudable cause.

