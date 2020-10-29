BBN’s Khloe Shares sultry Images to Celebrate Birthday

Oluwabusayomi Abiri aka Khloe is a year older.

The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur, took to her Instagram page to share sultry images of herself in honour of her 27th birthday on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Khloe posted up pictures of herself in a white bodysuit, showing off her newly rounded figure as she posed for the camera.

“Happy birthday sweetheart”, she captioned one of the photos

For another photo, the dark skinned beauty captioned it;

“Prada me. Gucci me. Birkin me. It’s my birthday and I’m a modafkn diva”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

