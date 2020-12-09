BBN’s Kaisha Umaru is Ready to Start ‘Wahala’ Today!

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru isn’t waiting till the reunion show in 2021 to start Wahala’ for anyone who wants a healthy dose of it.

Th skincare guru and reality TV alumnus took to Twitter to respond to a jab by fellow housemate, Ka3na Jones which seems to be directed at Nengi Hampson.

Recall that during a meet and greet with some of her fans, Nengi had revealed that she declined joining the housemates’ WhatsApp group because she doesn’t like wahala.

Ka3na who makes no pretense of her I’ll feeling towards Nengi had tweeted the below shortly.

“Wahala for who no like Wahala. See you at the reunion 2021. Signed, Bosslady”.

Kaisha Umaru has however come out to say that the reunion is a long time for anyone to wait to stir up trouble.as she can as well start now while things are heated.

