BBN’s Ka3na Pens Beautiful Message to Best Friend, Lucy Edet

It’s beautiful to see that the friendship between former Big Brother Naija housemates, Ka3na and Lucy that started in the house is still waxing strong.

Self-professed boss lady and fashion designer, Ka3na Jones, took to her Instagram page to pen a beautiful message to her ‘girlfriend’.

The mother of one rained down encomiums on Lucy Edet who undoubtedly had her back during her time on the show and even after she was evicted. She promised to always have Lucy’s back and that their beautiful relationship will last a long time.

See post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

