BBNaijaTwist: Big Brother Introduces a New Housemate, Cindy

Big Brother is not yet done with his twists.

Yesterday, a new housemate, Cindy, joined the list of contestants fighting for the N60 million prize money, and this comes mere days after actress Venita Akpofure and show-host Elozonam, Joe, and Enkay joined the house.

At this moment, it is still unclear if these are fake housemates, if they are in the house spice things up following the exit of other housemates. Whatever be the case, viewers are loving the avalanche of drama which Big Brother had promised them.

Check out the moment other housemates met Cindy.