BBNaija’s Winner Laycon Thanks Fans for Doing the Unimaginable

BBnaija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon has expressed gratitude to his teeming fans for doing what he calls the ‘unimaginable’.

The singer and rapper who was gifted a Mercedes-Benz reported to be worth a staggering 18 million naira, a fully furnished studio as well as other prizes for his birthday celebration on November 8, 2020, took to Instagram to post a lengthy appreciation message.

Laycon thanked fans for securing his landslide victory and making him emerge as winner of BBNaija Season 5 and then not stopping there, but splurging with gifts since then.

He noted that his fans have made him an owner of two luxurious cars in the space of six weeks and prayed for their continued success with a promise to always make them proud.

