BBNaija’s Winner Laycon Thanks Fans for Doing the Unimaginable

BBnaija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon has expressed gratitude to his teeming fans for doing what he calls the ‘unimaginable’.
The singer and rapper who was gifted a Mercedes-Benz reported to be worth a staggering 18 million naira, a fully furnished studio as well as other prizes for his birthday celebration on November 8, 2020, took to Instagram to post a lengthy appreciation message.
Laycon thanked fans for securing his landslide victory and making him emerge as winner of BBNaija Season 5 and then not stopping there, but splurging with gifts since then.
He noted that his fans have made him an owner of two luxurious cars in the space of six weeks and prayed for their continued success with a promise to always make them proud.
See post below.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was 8/11, the day of my birth and iCONs did what I personally consider the unimaginable. Exactly 6 weeks (to the day) after giving me a dream of winning a competition I did not even think I stood a chance at, you decided that was not enough and went further to shower me with the kind of love that it is hard to comprehend. From 10pm on the eve of my birthday, the love has not stopped. From my waking moment yesterday, till I laid my head to sleep, it has all been a dream. Thank you for this unearned love. Words fail me to express how deeply moved, humbled and grateful I am for your kind words, your prayers, your presence and your gifts. I mean, in the space of 6 weeks, you have gifted me two luxury vehicles! Laycon now has a Benzo!!! I don’t know how to thank you other than to assure you that I will strive to make you all proud. We will grow together. We will all make it together. You will make it and succeed in life. May God bless you and replenish your sources. May God keep you all in good and sound health and give you peace. Thank you so much. I love you all deeply. ❤️&💡 📷 @imageartistry_ Stylist: @michael_odyssey Hair – @dreadsbyTms