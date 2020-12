Wathoni Anyasi has launched her own talk show, “Baby Talk Show.”

The #BBNaija 2020 star’s series explores pregnancy, labour, and motherhood. In the inaugural edition, she featured Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, and followed up the series with a chat with her BBNaija 2019 star, Avala, where they talked about bearing and raising children.

Watch the episodes:

