BBNaija’s Venita Forbids Cousin, Neo’s Relationship with Vee

Looks like Venita Akpofure is keeping the same energy with Vee outside the BBNaija house as she did when she was inside.

The actress and mother of two who consistently trolled Vee, a Lockdown edition finalist while she was in the Big Brother house, and spoke against the latter’s relationship with her cousin, Neo Akpofure, has forbidden the budding romance between the two.

While on Instagram live, Venita was heard saying “No, God forbid” after a passenger in her car with Neo present, used the Veo name coined for Vee and Neo.

Well, it’s no surprise at all as Venita did not keep her dislike for the 23-year-old Vee a secret.

See video below.

