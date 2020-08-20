BBNaija’s Vee Gets Candid About Abstaining From Sex While in the Housemate

Vee recently opened up about how difficult it has been to abstain from having sex while in the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality TV star is currently entangled with Neo, who threw her a lavish birthday party yesterday. And during a chat with Erica afterward, she opened up about their relationship and how difficult it has been to abstain from having sex.

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji,” said the star whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, adding, “Every day, it gets harder.”

Watch her below:

Some ladies can't hold it for so long…. #Vee ssys she's already sex starving. That "konji" is eating her up . What is the work of #Neo?#bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/M5b85Vnulb — Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 20, 2020

