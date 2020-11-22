BBNaija’s Vee Defends Her ‘Skincare’ Deal After Criticising Folks Who Bleach Their Skin

Vee Iye is catching a lot of flak on social media, and it is thanks to the comments she made days ago about skin bleaching.

In case you missed the drama: right after Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu bagged a deal with skincare company, Jennysglow, Vee hopped on her Twitter to thrash folks who choose to lighten their skin, saying she would never sign a deal with such skincare companies because she has young people who look up to her.

Fastforward to a few days later she she bagged a deal with a popular skincare company, Gleam, which is famous for their lightening and whitening products. Which is why folks quickly called out her hypocrisy.

To defend herself, Vee posted a long note on her twitter. “I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body,” she said, adding that she did her research on Dream. “Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products for over a month…They are not a bleaching company.”

Well, here’s what folks think:

Vee is a confused soul She called a housemate an Angel of darkness for nominations she took part in She tried a product she was to be signed onto but tweeted against bleaching products 7 days ago Gleam is a whitening product

Vee is confused… Dead confused💔 pic.twitter.com/m2dYecSX7B — ▫DAWN▫ (@RealDawnGh) November 21, 2020

So vee signed a deal that doesn't align with her brand and integrity? She said it's a whitening cream that doesn't whitening? Omo make it make sense to. She didn't just signed to a bleaching cream but to a bad one. pic.twitter.com/rUYOmOx2Oe — Star/legend/ciroc⭐🥵 (@iambensiraN) November 21, 2020

The hypocrisy of it all! My goodness! Vee should’ve kept quiet, signed her deal and be going but no…. shit on other people’s hustle. To think the company sells bleaching products too. Wait, the “young girls” have stopped looking up to her?? No way mehn! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Oy. (@Owy_xy) November 21, 2020

