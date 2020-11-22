#BBNaija’s Vee Defends Her ‘Skincare’ Deal After Criticising Folks Who Bleach Their Skin

Vee Iye is catching a lot of flak on social media, and it is thanks to the comments she made days ago about skin bleaching.

In case you missed the drama: right after Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu bagged a deal with skincare company, Jennysglow, Vee hopped on her Twitter to thrash folks who choose to lighten their skin, saying she would never sign a deal with such skincare companies because she has young people who look up to her.

Fastforward to a few days later she she bagged a deal with a popular skincare company, Gleam, which is famous for their lightening and whitening products. Which is why folks quickly called out her hypocrisy.

To defend herself, Vee posted a long note on her twitter. “I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body,” she said, adding that she did her research on Dream. “Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products for over a month…They are not a bleaching company.”

Well, here’s what folks think:

