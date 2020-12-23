BBNaija’s Vee Adeyele Laments Her Followers’ Twerking Inability

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Always the goofy one, BBNaija’s Vee Adeyele has lamented her fans’ (Vee Hives) twerking Inability.

The singer who just released new music, a single titled ‘Show’ which has been receiving massive airplay and critical acclaim took to Twitter to state her complaint.

Vee not only expressed her disappointment, she also tasked her fans and lovers to get to work, stating that her song must not waste.

She tweeted;

“So no one in VeeHive can twerk? Abegg my song must not waste o. Better get to work*.

