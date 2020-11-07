BBNaija’s Vee Adeyele is Unbothered by Trolls who Equate Endorsement Deals with Success

The Queen of Flames herself, Vee Adeyele of BBNaija fame, is unbothered by what trolls think and how they define success.

The aspiring singer and reality TV star set folks straight after some trolls got together on Twitter to bash her for not yet securing an ambassadorship with any brand since leaving the house.

The 23-year-old who is known for being blunt was called out after she extended congratulations to friend and former housemate, Nengi Hampson on her appointment with the Bayelsa State government.

One of her fans was quick to rise to her defense, stating that it’s weird that everytime she congratulates others on their successes, trolls try to turn around and make it about how she’s yet to secure a deal for herself.

“I feel it’s weird & absolutely insensitive to keep telling her hers is coming soon when she congratulates her friends. It’s really awkward, stop it pls. Say it in your mind. If you are that concerned, PRAY FOR HER”, the fan tweeted.

Vee followed up with the tweet by replying;

“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”

