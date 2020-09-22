BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Reveals She Bought Her First Ever Designer Shoes in 2019

BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa has revealed that the first pair of designer shoes she ever owned, she bought them in 2019.

The beauty entrepreneur and chef stated this in reaction to a social media post shared by Anthony Joshua, where he had talked about winning as opposed to looking like you’re winning.

According to Uriel, she bought the red bottoms while in London and almost threw up twice on the train back home after thinking about how much money she spent.

She shared an experience where she was judged by a celebrity for wearing bathroom slippers in her house. Uriel further stated that though she owns Gucci slides, she can decide to wear bathroom slippers as the aim is to build wealth not look wealthy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

