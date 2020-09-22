BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Reveals She Bought Her First Ever Designer Shoes in 2019

BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa has revealed that the first pair of designer shoes she ever owned, she bought them in 2019.
The beauty entrepreneur and chef stated this in reaction to a social media post shared by Anthony Joshua, where he had talked about winning as opposed to looking like you’re winning.
According to Uriel, she bought the red bottoms while in London and almost threw up twice on the train back home after thinking about how much money she spent.
She shared an experience where she was judged by a celebrity for wearing bathroom slippers in her house. Uriel further stated that though she owns Gucci slides, she can decide to wear bathroom slippers as the aim is to build wealth not look wealthy.
View this post on Instagram
This is why I love AJ. Lord knows I want a CHANEL BAG more than anything (A real one🥺) But I can’t spend that Amount if I’m still paying Rent? I had to train myself from a young age 18 to plan ahead Don’t envy anyone work hard I bought my first designer shoe last year I almost threw up twice in mouth before I paid, On the train home I was numb, when I got home I wanted to fight my cat. (Uk) Don’t ask me about the shoe,,,, ok Slide to the next picture 😩😩 (London bought ) Invest in your life well. A Dog will chew your Shoe. I remember I was judged by a Lagos socialite because I had on bathroom slippers 🥰 few days bk… I saw the looks very Cold looks , Not Everything that Glitters is Gold. 🥶 the Goal is to be Wealthy Not look it.. ok look it small sha. Mind you I get Real Gucci Slippers (London one o) but I like my bathroom slippers. DONT NOT ENVY ANYONE. NEVER you will loose the battle because it was NEVER Your FIGHT Let me Tell you you have the power to be who the Heck you want man!!!! No celebrity/ pop star or anyone is better than you. Heck No