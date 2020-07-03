BBNaija’s Thelma Proudly Compares Herself to a Car, Says She’s not Been Driven

Thelma Ibemere of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season can proudly call herself a brand new car.

In a pinned tweet on her Twitter page, the former reality star cum businesswoman referred to herself as ‘tear rubber’, though she didn’t specify what particular make she was. She tweeted,

“Hubby will have to pay my bride price x2… cos if I was a car, I haven’t been driven. Tear rubber.

With the tweet, 27-year-old Thelma who mentioned that she was engaged while in the BBN house is insinuating that she’s still a virgin with the car/driven analogy and proudly so.

