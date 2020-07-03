BBNaija’s Thelma Proudly Compares Herself to a Car, Says She’s not Been Driven

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on BBNaija’s Thelma Proudly Compares Herself to a Car, Says She’s not Been Driven

Thelma Ibemere of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season can proudly call herself a brand new car.

In a pinned tweet on her Twitter page, the former reality star cum businesswoman referred to herself as ‘tear rubber’, though she didn’t specify what particular make she was. She tweeted,

“Hubby will have to pay my bride price x2… cos if I was a car, I haven’t been driven. Tear rubber.
#fearlessthelma #thelmabbn

With the tweet, 27-year-old Thelma who mentioned that she was engaged while in the BBN house is insinuating that she’s still a virgin with the car/driven analogy and proudly so.

,

Related Posts

My Great General… I Love You to the Moon and Back”, D’banj Says as He Celebrates Dad’s Birthday

July 3, 2020

Jackye Madu’s Ex-BF Says “One Man for Every Woman” Can Never Work

July 3, 2020

Monyetta Shaw Finally Reveals Fiance, Shares Engagement Video

July 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply