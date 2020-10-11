BBNaija’s Thelma Advocates for Youth Owned Political Party in Next Elections

BBNaija’s Themla Ibemere has suggested an idea for the youths in the coming elections in order to take back Nigeria from its failed state.

The former reality TV star cum businesswoman took to her Instagram page to suggest that the youths come together to form a political party for themselves that will only have members younger than 50 years in order to get a say in deciding the fate of the nation

Thelma Ibemere opined that the political campaigns of members of the party seeking election into public offices can be funded through a GoFundMe account as has been done for former Big Brother housemates in the past.

The young lady noted that since the current generation decided only to give youths “Ministry of Youths” as far as political participation is concerned, the youths can reciprocate by also creating a “Ministry of the Old Generation” for them when they take the country back.

Read her post below.

