BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo, Daddy Showkey Attend Launch Of New DStv And GOtv Packages

On Tuesday, 19th November 2019, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the Launch of 5 New exclusive packages for Nigeria. From Sunday, 1st December 2019, new and existing subscribers on the DStv & GOtv platforms will experience more entertainment options to choose from with the introduction of these new packages

The introduction of the new packages customized for Nigerians is geared to unlock a new level of entertainment and value for new and existing customers, giving improved choices and a brand new DStv and GOtv experience.

The event which was anchored by media darling IK Osakioduwa, had in attendance several celebrities such as Daddy Showkey, Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife Linda Ejiofor as well as ex-BBNaija housemates, Seyi Awolowo and Khafi among others.

The new packages named CONFAM, YANGA, JINJA, PADI and JOLLI, come loaded with the recently-launched channels – Da Vinci, TNT Africa and Real-Time – as well as other top local, sports, movies and general entertainment channels.

See the photos from the event: