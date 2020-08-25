BBNaija’s S4 Housemate, Tuoyo Reveals Clout Chase Made Him Lie He was a Stripper

Big Brother Naija Season 4 housemate, Tuoyo Ideh has come out to publicly speak his truth.

The 24-year-old psychotherapist has revealed that while coming on the reality TV show, the need to chase clout made him ‘edit’ a few facts about himself.

Tuoyo, in an Instagram post, stated that he lied and attached the tag, part-time stripper to résumé before coming on BBN to chase clout and noted that this ‘fake identity’ has been difficult to live up to.

Tuoyo who was known for his exotic dancing while in the house noted that he had to get this lie off his chest for the sake of his mental health and more so because his ‘instrument’ for clout chasing ended up hurting his brand rather than doing him the good he thought it would.

In the open letter, though he admitted to getting some sort of fame off the ‘stripper’ tag, the young man is ready for everyone to meet the real him who is without a facade as he did not derive any pleasure from living a lie and felt like a fool.

Tuoyo apologised to everyone for playing the ‘script’ out of desperation in order to stay relevant, adding that he’s been rebranded and is definitely not a STRIPPER.

See his post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

